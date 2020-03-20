The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Foundation has announced the recipients of Foundation Scholarships for the Spring Semester.

Local recipients include:Lexie Cox, $500 Holst #1 Scholarship, Liberal Arts, PerryMike Echeverria, $500 Holst #1 Scholarship, Liberal Arts, PerrySuzy Fentress, $2500 Delores Kudej Endowment Scholarship, Liberal Arts, PerryEli Medina, $500 DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Diesel Technology, PerryBrody Nicolaisen, $500 DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Advanced Web Developer, PerryEdwin Ochoa, $500 DMACC Foundation Scholarship, Welding, Perry