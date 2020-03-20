The Waukee Community Schools Nutrition Services Department announced it will provide an opportunity for families to pick up lunch and breakfast for children under the age of 18. This will start Monday, March 23 and go through April 10.

DAYS/TIMES:

Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

WAUKEE

Windfield West Apartments

75 SE Windfield Pkwy, Waukee, at the basketball court

WEST DES MOINES

Sun Prairie Apartments

6137 Vista Drive, West Des Moines, at the playground closest to the corner of Vista Dr and 60th St.

Children must be present in order to receive meals. Lunches will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the parking lot of each location. Grab-and-go pick up will be offered to those families on-site. All others please stay in your car and wait for the meals to be brought to your car. You will receive meals (lunch and next day’s breakfast) based on the number of children in the car ages 1-18.

This program will be solely for pick-up of meals, not to be consumed on-site. Families are encouraged to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not gathering at the site once meals have been distributed, continuing to wash hands often, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or your elbow, and staying home if you are sick.

"At this time, we are not in need of volunteers or donations, however, this could change in the future and we will let you know how you can help," Waukee Community Schools Nutrition Services said.