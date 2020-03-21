We have pushed pause on our lives.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has exposed mankind's vulnerabilities.

Humanity is on notice.

The killer amongst us is silent, seemingly invisible.

Four of five people who got the virus got it from someone who didn't know they had it. Thankfully, the estimated fatality rate thus far is small at about 1%, but this doesn’t lessen the dangers of this virus.

One thing we know is it will get worse before it gets better. The numbers of those infected will continue to climb. The stock market will continue to fall. It is dependent upon us humans to take heed of the requests by leaders to help slow the spread.

So is there an end? Scientists say there isn’t a simple answer.

"In many ways, this situation is unprecedented — we’re trying to take some actions to curb the spread and timing of this pandemic," said Stephen Morse, a disease researcher at Columbia University in New York.

Hence what has been the phrase of 2020 so far: social distancing.

"The analogy of pumping car brakes on an icy road is what we should be thinking about," said Michael Levy, a University of Pennsylvania disease researcher. "You push on the brakes to slow things down, then ease up – but if you skid, you have to pump the brakes again."

So be prepared to pump those brakes and self isolate. But also remember kindness will sooth solitude.

The news industry is considered an essential service in this time of crisis, and The Hawk Eye and a collection of other Iowa newspapers are collaborating to report on the latest information on a local, state, national and global level.

Even though our office is closed and we are working from home, we will continue to reach out to the public to share your stories to embrace our community and rise above the challenges.

We have created a pathway for you to share stories with us and our readers using a Google form.

Loading…

We ask if you want to reach the newsroom to email us at news@thehawkeye.com for any story ideas or communications about the print or online product. We will do our best to answer your requests.

Our mission is not contained to virus stories. We also will continue to record the everyday stories and people who embrace our region as we have for the past 183 years.

A slice of those stories continue today in the extra section of Progress in today's publication. This is the second part the first published last Sunday.

One-hundred fifty years of banking. What a feat by Danville State Savings Bank. The photo of the original location with the antique cars in front is classic. Less time in business, but no less important is Burlington By the Book. A decade of selling books in downtown Burlington, and most of us can sure use a good book to read during this time of isolation.

These stories about companies’ milestones tell an important fabric of our community. We hope to continue this topic through the year in the business section. Send us an email if your business has reached a benchmark, and we will try to tell the story.

Readers also should know pause was placed on the Letters to the Editor. This happened for a few reasons. The work on the special sections, training of staff on a new system and the virus coverage swamped the newsroom.

We are catching up and publishing them again. However, we are asking for civility in the letters. Please remove derogatory comments. There is no need for shameless name calling about leaders or other letter writers. The challenge is to rise up and write about issues in a respectful manner. The more local topics, the better.

The letter policy is stated on the opinion page (see below). Let me be clear letters can and will be edited. Letters also may get in that are longer than 500 words. The publication is at the discretion of the editor, but fairness is the objective. Also, if you have a topic you are passionate about, contact me. We are looking for people to share viewpoints with local submissions.

So send in those letters. Share you ideas of how to better our community, thoughtful tales of helpful souls and funny antidotes of daily life. Share how you are coping with this challenging time.

Together we will get through this time of pause and I’ll repeat choice words I heard: choose peace over panic.

John Gaines is the managing editor of The Hawk Eye. You can reach him by email at jgaines@thehawkeye.com or (319) 758-8158 (leave a message).