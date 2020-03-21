Members of the Adel-De Soto-Minburn community are working together to help provide free meals to both local kids and seniors in need. The community-wide support began when a local resident reached out to Ambro's Roadhouse in De Soto about purchasing 10 free meals for children who otherwise may not receive them with schools temporarily closed. Ambro's Roadhouse later made the decision to extend this opportunity to include local seniors with the purchase of an adult meal.

“Although we are struggling as small business owners with everything going on, this seemed to be the right thing to do,” Amber Broeker of Ambro's Roadhouse said. “We hope this will help the community and businesses with keeping their doors open as long as possible and keeping those fed who may not have the sources.”

Other local restaurants, such as Big Al's BBQ and Patrick's Restaurant in Adel, have since joined in to help provide these free meals to local families. Patrick's Co-Owner Lisa Mickael said that about half of her available free kids' meals have already been used since she received her first donation, and the restaurant just recently received additional funds.

“I think it's really nice. It's really nice that people have gotten together and got our kids food,” Mickael said. “I just think it's a good community idea, and it shows that we are pulling together. It shows as a community that everyone is wanting to help.”

The Casey's General Store in De Soto has also had a customer purchase 10 free meals, with each meal consisting of a single topping pizza, an order of breadsticks and either 10 bone-in or boneless wings.

“I think it will help just showing the community how much we care about them and hoping they take advantage of it. There's no reason for the kids to not have anything to eat,” De Soto Casey's General Store Manager Cheryl Fieguth said.

In addition, Big Al's BBQ recently announced on Facebook that from 4-8 p.m. today, March 21, the Adel restaurant will offer a free southern-style barbecue chicken dinner, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans. The meal will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

Big Al's posted on Facebook thst everyone is welcome to enjoy the free meal. Customers can also purchase off the regular menu. While not necessary, the post said free-will donations will be accepted.

Big Al's also gave away free pulled pork and beef brisket sandwiches on Friday, March 20.

Those interested in donating a free prepaid meal for a child or senior can reach out to each local restaurant at the following numbers: Ambro's Roadhouse (515) 468-2236, Big Al's BBQ Adel (515) 993-5777, Patrick's Restaurant (515) 993-3884 and Casey's General Store in De Soto (515) 834-2423. The restaurants are also encouraging community members this could help to stop by for a free meal.