Twenty-three more Iowans, including one in Henry County, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday, marking the largest single-day jump in positive cases since the virus was first found in Iowa nearly two weeks ago.

According to a press release issued Saturday by Henry County Public Health, the individual is self-isolating at home.

"While this is Henry County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," said Henry County Public Health Director Shelley Van Dorin.

There are now 68 cases of the novel coronavirus in 17 counties statewide. Four new counties — Fayette, Henry, Linn and Story — reported their first cases Saturday.

The new announcement is more than double the previous single-day jump of nine new cases, released March 18.

Iowa's first case of the coronavirus was found March 8.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 23 new cases are:

Allamakee County: one adult 41- to 60-years-old; one adult 61- to 80-years-oldBlack Hawk County: one adult 41- to 60-years-old; one elderly over 81-years-oldDubuque County: one adult 61- to 80-years-oldFayette County: one adult 18- to 40-years-oldHenry County: one adult 18- to 40-years-oldJohnson County: three adults 18- to 40-years-old ; one adult 41- to 60-years-old; one adult 61- to 80-years-oldLinn County: two adults 18- to 40-years-old; one adult 41- to 60-years-oldMuscatine County: one adult 41- to 60-years-oldPolk County: two adults 41- to 60-years-old; two adults 61- to 80-years-oldPottawattamie County: one adult 41- to 60-years-oldStory County: 18- to 40-years-oldWashington County: one adult 41- to 60-years-old

There have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health released new guidelines on who could be tested for the novel coronavirus, including those hospitalized with fever and respiratory failure and who have no other diagnosis; those over 60 with fever and respiratory symptoms and who have underlying chronic medical conditions; those with fever or respiratory illness who live in a "congregate setting" such as long-term care facilities or dormitories; and healthcare providers, first responders, residential facility staff workers or other essential services personnel with fever and respiratory illness.

In a news release, Gov. Kim Reynolds asked any Iowan who has traveled for business or spring break — domestically or internationally — to "strongly consider" self-isolating for 14 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"This will support Iowa's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel," she said in the news release.

In Illinois, cases jumped by 168 Saturday, bringing the total number to 753 in 26 counties.

People with mild symptoms indicative of coronavirus — such as fever and cough — should self-isolate until they have been fever free for at least 72 hours, it has been at least seven days since symptoms first appeared and other symptoms have improved.

Reynolds will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today.