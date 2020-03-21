IOWA CITY - On March 2, 2020, the Iowa Ready Mixed Concrete Association (IRMCA) awarded $45,000 in scholarships at their 71st Annual “ConcreteState” Convention.

IRMCA awarded 21 IRMCA Scholarships based on the applicant’s demonstrated academic achievement, financial need, area of study as it relates to the concrete industry, and other achievements and activities. In addition, one Jerry Woods IRMCA Scholarship was awarded, which is offered to qualified students who are entering their first year at an Iowa community college or tech school building trades program to pursue a major course of study in the building trades, including concrete technology and practice.

The following is a list of local students selected for the 2020 IRMCA Scholarship Program and the colleges they attend:Hunter Mandernach, Adel, Iowa State UniversityJerad Wagner, Waukee, Iowa State University