LAWRENCE — More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 84 of 105 Kansas counties, 46 other states and territories, and 43 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Local students include:

Waukee

Kaci Nuehring, Waukee, School of Pharmacy

Anne St John, Waukee, School of the Arts