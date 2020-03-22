Last week was akin to the Wild West for Iowa restaurants and bars as owners tried to cope with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' state of disaster emergency order that took effect Tuesday.

"I hereby order that effective noon today, March 17, 2020 ... all restaurants and bars are hereby closed to the general public," the order declared.

Tony Alexander, co-owner of a new downtown Burlington eatery, Major Oak British Cafe and Restaurant, said his business opened on St. Patrick's Day — C-Day, the day Iowa restaurants began to kneel before the coronavirus.

Alexander said Major Oak served corned beef and cabbage until about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We sold everything," he said.

The restaurant remains open for take-out and delivery until the governor's state of emergency is lifted; the currently projected date is April 16.

Major Oak is the name of Robin Hood's tree in Sherwood Forest; British native Alexander lived a few miles from there before moving to Iowa.

The restaurant serves U.K. favorites including bangers and mash, shepherd's pie, and traditional Yorkshire puddings.

"I think we'll be back to normal pretty soon," Alexander said.

Another fledgling operation, Orange Ember, began in 2016 as a summertime food tent, graduated to a festival-style truck in 2017 and opened as a full-time restaurant at 218 Jefferson St. last December. Owners Travis and Ashlyn Long are hanging on until the summer truck season by selling their signature takeout including roasted cauliflower tacos, pork belly tacos, white beans, and sausage and Cuban sandwiches.

"We're unable to have dine-in customers because of the virus outbreak and we are stuck doing to-go for now," Travis Long said last week. "This is all really new, so we're trying to take it one day at a time. This is the second day into it. We're down one person right now; we used to run with four to five, now we're down to three at the moment."

He said the Orange Ember can only do take-out.

"We don't have enough people to do delivery," he said.

Burlington dining doyen the Drake restaurant had to lay off approximately 20 service employees after St. Patrick's Day, but made an attempt to stay in business by selling take-out food before deciding to temporarily shut its doors.

CEO Jim Jennison said the Drake would close for at least a week.

"Next Friday we'll make a decision about how we want to handle the following week," Jennison said. "We might actually open back up in a couple weeks and do a limited menu. We don't know. If they decide April 1 that we can start working again, by all means, we're going back to work."

Merlin and Edith Ray came over from Illinois for some Drake takeout tenderloins on Day One.

"They're going through hard times," Merlin said then.

The Drake ran out of food and closed its kitchen at about 1 p.m. Friday.

"We need a little time off anyway, take some vacation time," Jennison said. "If we can shut this thing down by keeping people apart? OK, fine: We're doing our part, we're shutting down."

That's another positive attitude in the face of hysteria: going out in style — but not forever.

Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said on Friday the IRA is encouraging restaurants and bars that foresee any layoff to get their people on unemployment right away.

"There are some relaxations of rules, and it won't hurt employees who maybe don't qualify this week but would qualify next week," she said. "We don't want to see any kind of delay in receiving benefits."

Dunker said the industry has been so fluid and quick-moving that the IRA has been operating minute-to-minute as legalities change. Two days before the governor's edict, the IRA had emailed a bulletin to owners stating Iowa's restaurants were open.

"It's difficult for operators trying to keep up," she said. "It's very difficult for government agencies and organizations like ours to balance our commitments to keeping the public safe and keeping businesses operating."

Under the declaration, bars and restaurants are allowed to sell food for takeout or delivery, and on Thursday, Reynolds and the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division relaxed Iowa liquor laws to allow the sale of liquor with take-out foods.

“We thank Governor Reynolds for giving us additional regulatory flexibility to assist our licensees during this difficult time,” ABD administrator Stephen Larson said on Friday in a press release.

The action was initiated in part by the IRA.

"We made that request to the governor's office because we were looking for the relaxation of some of the class C rules because bars, prior to this declaration, had zero opportunity for revenue — zero," Dunker said.

She said now anyone who has an on-premise class C liquor license has the ability to sell alcohol for carryout, drive-through or delivery, as long as an employee of the establishment is the one delivering and the car is under the relationship of the business at the time.

"They can carry out any format of unopened alcohol," Dunker said. "That has never happened before. So you can do a six-pack of beer, a case of beer, a can of beer. You can do a full-size bottle of alcohol if you want to, or you can do the airplane-size bottles."

For example, if you have someone who's doing meals-to-go who would offer wine when you were eating it in the restaurant, they can sell the bottle of wine to go with the take-out meal.

"From the standpoint of restaurants, it's letting them still provide the full food and beverage experience, just not in their establishments," Dunker said. "And for bars, it is opening up the opportunity to have some type of revenue stream at their business — not in their business, but at their business. So you could call ahead and they could bring it out to you at the curb, or it could be delivered."

Alcoholic beverages must be delivered by an employee of the establishment but not by a third-party service such as DoorDash. Dunker said the employee must be at least 21 years old and will be responsible for checking I.D.

Burlington Police Major of Operations Jeff Klein said the BPD doesn't anticipate a lot of problems with the new liquor law.

"We ask that owners be as responsible as they can and make sure people are of age," Klein said. "We expect everyone to be responsible to the community."

Dunker pointed out the proclamation doesn't explicitly prohibit mixed drinks as long as the alcohol itself is in an original, unopened container. A business would have to put the mixer in an appropriate to-go cup with an ounce bottle on the side.

"You could order your favorite Mexican dish and they could have margarita mix in a to-go cup and give you an airline-sized tequila," Dunker said. "You have to take it away — that's so important. Take it home and mix it yourself."

Iowa joins Maryland, New Hampshire, New York and Texas in allowing take-out alcohol in an effort to combat the economic blow created by the nationwide lockdown efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We’ve been watching what other states have been doing, trying to take the best that we see, and improving it for our operators because our industry is collapsing," Dunker said. "If we're going to save the 155,000 jobs that are in the restaurant and bar industry in Iowa, and the 6,250 operators, we have to take drastic emergency measures."

She said the IRA is asking the state for everything that is within the integrity of the law.

"The relaxation of some of these things are lifelines that maybe will help our industry," she said. "And when people ask, 'What can I do to help my local tavern or main local restaurant?' You can call ahead for an order, pay for it online and let them bring it to your car and take it home."

And be sure to tip those people.

Bigtime.

Most Iowa restaurants offer take-out and/or delivery; contact information and menus are available on their websites and Facebook pages.