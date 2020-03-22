DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 22 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 90 positive cases. There have been 1,215 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab to date.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals include:

Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years) Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years) Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years) Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older) Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years) Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa will soon begin sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs.

Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. This will support Iowa's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.

Iowa has implemented many provisions to emphasize social distancing, and self-isolation after travel is another measure we can take to slow the spread of the virus and avoid quickly overburdening our healthcare system.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.