On the night of March 1, Cynthia Paschen received a challenge from Boone County Democrats chair Tim Winter.

During the Boone County Democrats Chili Supper event, Winter said that he was having “a tough time” recruiting a Democratic candidate to run for the District 24 state senate seat that is currently composed of Boone, Greene, Hamilton, Story, and Webster counties.

The seat is currently held by six-term Republican Sen. Jerry Behn. However, the incumbent announced plans earlier this year to retire from the Iowa Senate.

Behn is currently the longest-serving Iowa Senate Republican.

“He pointed at me and said you should run,” said Paschen. “I was shocked, because I live in (District 23) which is Sen. Herman Quirmbach’s district, and I didn’t have any intentions of running for that seat again.” She unsuccessfully challenged Quirmbach in 2014.

Roughly 200 signatures later, Paschen is on the ballot on June 2 vying for the Democratic nomination. She is opposed by Keith Puntenney, who ran unsuccessfully against Behn in the 2016 general election.

“It’s a liberating feeling to be running right now, I’m a person that speaks freely and honestly, and it’s encouraging that folks in the District 24 approved of that,” she said. “I’m someone who doesn’t mind telling members of my party that I disagree, if it means finding the right solutions.”

Currently an Ames resident, she said she’s currently putting an offer at a residence in Jewell, which is in the district limits.

A candidate needs to establish residency in their respective district 60 days before the general election to be eligible for the seat.

The Republican primary field includes a wealth of challengers, including the senior Behn’s son, Chad, Joshua Dyer, Jesse Green and Boone County Republicans co-chair Todd Rasmussen.

“We have places in District 24 that are hurting very badly,” Paschen said. “There are people with nothing right now — they are losing the farm due to bankruptcy, they are losing access to and for their mental health — I want to answer the question “why should they vote for Cynthia Paschen to solve those problems?’”

Paschen has been long involved with Iowa politics, unsuccessfully challenging Quirmbach in 2014, and also appearing as surrogate for her husband, John, in his unsuccessful primary bid for the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat held by Republican Rep. Steve King in 2018.

Through those experiences, Paschen said that one of the challenges she faces in this race, is campaigning as a woman.

“I think one of the first things a woman running for office hears is that she needs to smile more, she needs to lose weight, she needs to look presentable, she needs to do this and that,” Paschen said. “I don’t recall my husband receiving that advice when he ran.”

Paschen said her approach in this race is to listen and connect with the rural constituents of District 24, and find out what type of representative they want in the Iowa Senate.

“I’ve spent time in these counties, and hearing stories from my residents of how life used to be and what it is now, is shocking,” she said. “Being a leader means knowing when to shut up and listen, and ask people what they want to see, and what they want done. I want to be the person to do that.”