Senators will reconvene temporarily today (March 23) to address funding needs that have arisen from the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk announced March 20 that the Legislature will reconvene for three legislative days for the limited purpose of authorizing emergency funding.

“I realize the severity of the public health crisis we are facing,” Scheer said. “I am only bringing the Legislature back into session because it is necessary for us to authorize this critical funding so that Nebraska can respond sufficiently to the current crisis.”

Due to public safety concerns regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, the speaker indefinitely suspended the session March 16. Scheer said he hopes to reconvene to complete the regular session once the COVID-19 situation in Nebraska stabilizes.

Updates will be provided on the Legislature’s website as they become available at www.NebraskaLegislature.gov.