WAUKEE — Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Waukee Fire Department for the purchase of a BullEx Digital Fire Extinguisher Panel with a smoke machine and additional accessories. The cost of the equipment was $14,950, which was fully covered by the grant.

Following recent population growth in Waukee, the department applied for the grant to help build upon public education efforts about risk reduction and enforcement of the fire code. The department often teaches residents and the business community basic fire safety, which includes how to use fire extinguishers. The new digital fire extinguisher tool will replace an old propane prop which was messy and inefficient.

The BullEx Digital Fire Extinguisher Panel will allow year-round, indoor trainings to occur. While the old prop was not very portable, the BullEx can be taken out to schools, businesses, retirement communities and more. The training system also senses the trainees’ actions and responds like real fire.

“It acts just like a video game,” said Waukee Fire Marshal Justin Frederick. “It features a remote control, and we can set the type of fire to be simulated, the difficulty level, the extinguisher size and more. Since many people have never actually had to use a fire extinguisher, this is a life-like way to learn without wasting real fire extinguishers and without making a big mess.”

The Waukee Fire Department thanks Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for enabling more Waukee community members to be prepared to use a fire extinguisher should a fire arise in their day-to-day lives.