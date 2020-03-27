Schools are closed. Children are at home. Parents still want their kids to continue learning. Now what? Teena Case and Jessica Jansen are experienced homeschool educators. Beth Fuller has years of experience with online public school that also happens at home. Each one has a different approach based on the needs of their individual families.

Here’s a look at the Case family. Keep watching for more from the Jansen and Fuller families at www.adelnews.com.

Teena Case

The Case family began their homeschooling journey 11 years ago. Case wanted to instill a love of learning and to continue learning alongside the children. Case has a high school aged child, a middle school aged child and an elementary aged child.

“It [homeschooling] has allowed us to incorporate our faith in Jesus Christ into our schooling,” said Case. “We also enjoy the gift of being together as a family and getting to foster sibling relationships on an ongoing basis.”

Homeschooling for the Case family has given them flexibility to pursue extra-curricular interests both inside and outside their home. For the Case family, the school year begins in early August and ends in late May. They enjoy the summer break. In June or July, they order their next year’s curriculum.

Case said she uses some other online resources as needed for supplementation. Many of the curriculums Case uses has a set schedule for each subject. She makes a lesson plan weekly for each student every Sunday. Case works off of a master list for each student. This list allows for daily flexibility. Each student is able to work independently if they choose.

“My older students choose to begin their day early, between 6:30 and 7 a.m., beginning with their more difficult subjects to get them finished before lunch,” said Case. “My elementary student begins a little later, and we work hard to get math, grammar, spelling, science, handwriting, and history all done before lunch.”

Additionally, they each have their own readers. Case’s older two read their readers silently to themselves and then they do comprehension questions and vocabulary along with it. Case’s youngest reads her reader aloud.

“Basically they read a lot independently and I also read aloud to each of them A LOT each day,” Case said. “I still read aloud the literature portion to my high school student, because we both enjoy it.”

In the afternoons, Case reads aloud their scheduled literature books to coincide with the historical time period each student is studying.

“During this time, my students love to draw, knit, craft, build with Legos, pretty much anything to keep their hands busy, which in turn helps them to stay focused on the story,” Case added.

They also incorporate weekly science experiments and art lessons into their school days.

When the school day is over, they enjoy spending time playing outside, crafting, writing, playing piano, or watching devices for a time. They also enjoy spending time with their kitties, hanging out with friends, and finishing up household chores.

Case provides tips and advice for parents who are beginning distance learning from home:Pay attention to your natural family rhythms and see what times work best for you and your students to work on their schoolwork.Set up clear boundaries and daily expectations for students.Have a family meeting and extend grace on all fronts, as this is a new experience and much grace will be needed in the days and weeks to come.Allow your students to voice their concerns or ideas of things they would like to learn during this time.Enjoy this time with your children. Snuggle, read aloud a lot.Utilize many of the online resources that are now available for free to add to their learning experience.Consider things you can do as a parent/caregiver that can allow your home to be an island of refuge and hope in these turbulent times.I would advise against trying to make this time feel like public school, because it will not, and that’s okay.Also, don’t underestimate the importance of making time for your students to connect with their friends via text, email, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. Relationships are important!

Homeschooling has changed drastically for the Case family during this COVID-19 time, because even though they do their school at home, they are very social. They are frequently out and about in the communities in various extra-curricular activities such as: writing group, Boy Scouts, piano lessons etc.

“We miss our friends, their families, and our favorite Minburn and Adel Public Libraries and their loving librarians,” Case said.

Case’s children shared their advice on doing school at home.

“Warning! Don’t expect it to be easy all the time! We have some really hard days that make me wish I could just hide under my covers for the whole day. It’s a lot of hard work that you have to be willing to do,” said Case’s high school child. “But at the same time, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s taught me to have patience with my mom and siblings and to balance my time wisely.”

Case’s high school child really likes having a hand in planning their school schedule.

Case’s high school child said, “I’m able to get my work done when it fits me best so that I have time to work on my novel, read, listen to music, and hang out with my friends.”

Case’s middle school child loves homeschooling because she enjoys being home and being able to play outside after school. She also likes having time to play piano.

Case’s middle school child said, “Don’t try to rush through your work to get it done. Not only will this make it more confusing, you’ll forget it right away!”

Case’s elementary child said, “If you like crafting things, it’s fun to color when your mom is reading to you. It can help you focus on the book more. I really like the books I get to read with my school and my math has some fun things I like to do.”

When Case’s elementary child’s day is done, she likes playing her ukulele, piano, Minecraft, writing poems, and making up her own language.

The Case family works hard on their studies and enjoy being able to help out in their communities and serve those around them.

“It has allowed our family time to slow down and be intentional with the time we have and not run the rat race,” Case said. “It has given our children space to play, dream, learn, grow into adulthood, and navigate life.”