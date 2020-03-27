Case New Holland employees in Burlington will get between two to four weeks off of work due to the slowing economy and a surplus of stock.

Workers were informed of the decision to enact temporary layoffs early this past week, employees told The Hawk Eye.

A spokesperson for the company did not respond to The Hawk Eye’s request for comment, but workers there said most had left their posts by Friday.

The plant’s three lines will return at staggered times, one in two weeks, another in three and the third in four.

The temporary layoffs came shortly after United Auto Workers Local 807, which represents about 300 Burlington workers, and Local 180, which represents workers at the Racine, Wisconsin, plant, filed a grievance with the company over safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, such as lack of personal protective equipment and inadequate social distancing practices in the workplace, as well as concerns about missed work due to lack of childcare while schools are closed.

Brian Covert, a CNH production worker, said workers were told, however, that the closure was spurred by lack of work to be done, not because of safety concerns. Another employee told The Hawk Eye there is a surplus of tractors on site.

CNH Local 180 said in a post on its Facebook page that CNH had been notified by the Department of Homeland Security that it is a “critical infrastructure company.”

“First and foremost, CNH has been notified by the department of Homeland Security that CNH is a critical infrastructure company. They are ordering CNH to stay open,” the post read. “While on shutdown, the company will address all the gaps in the (health and safety) of the workplace, to include expanding cleaning crews, hand sanitizer will be given to each employee in small bottles that will be refilled by the company as needed, rubber gloves will be made available, and they are trying to secure respirators.”

Another CNH-Burlington worker who spoke to The Hawk Eye on the condition of anonymity said they are glad to have the opportunity for social distancing.

“If this gets us out and gives us social distancing and saves lives, then it’s all good,” they said.