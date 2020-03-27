The City of Van Meter was recently honored with a prestigeous Above and Beyond Award from ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) for the organization’s ongoing support of employee, Kyle Michel, a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves. The Above and Beyond Award honors employers who consistently exceed the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Acts (USERRA).

“Supportive employers like the City of Van Meter are vital to the success of our mission and the defense of this nation,” said Mark Henneseey, Iowa ESGR state chair. “Our Guard and Reserve members could not perform their military duty without knowing their civilian employers support them 100 percent.”

2LT Michel nominated Mayor Allan Adams and the city for this award, stating, “Mayor Adams, himself a veteran, has been extremely supportive of my employment with the City of Van Meter. He’s been flexible and understanding of my service and has worked with me to ensure my work and military obligations are met with minimal disruptions to the city.”

The award was presented at Iowa ESGR’s annual outstanding employer recognition dinner in Johnston.