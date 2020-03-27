DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 235 positive cases. There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals include:

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years) Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years) Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years) Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years) Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Page County, 1 older (61-80 years) Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.