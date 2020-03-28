A total of 18 DMACC students were among the 77 Iowa Community College students statewide named to the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society All-Iowa Academic Team. The entire group was recently recognized in a special ceremony held at the Embassy Suites in downtown Des Moines.

In addition, several DMACC students received other honors. Suzy Fentress, of Adel and formerly of Perry, received a New Century Transfer Pathway Scholarship worth $2,250 after achieving the highest All-USA Academic Team application score in Iowa. The scholarship is open to students planning to transfer to a four-year college after graduation.

Fentress is a Liberal Arts student, Ankeny Campus Student Activities Council President and a member of DMACC’s Honors program.