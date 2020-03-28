Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are still working to keep Nebraska roads safe and reminding drivers to do their part as well.

“There may be fewer people on the road these days, but it’s imperative that those who are traveling drive safely,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Most of the traffic that’s moving right now is vital to the effort against the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether that’s food, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, or any number of other products in high demand, safe roads ensure that those critical items reach their destination.”

In the last week, troopers have cited 20 drivers for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour. Overall, troopers have stopped more than 750 drivers for speeding in the last week. More than 250 of those drivers have been were cited for speeding at greater than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

As always, any motorist can report a dangerous driver by calling the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555.