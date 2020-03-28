Burlington native was longtime proprietor of Bowl Inn Madison and Roosevelt Lanes.

Paul Roxlau is synonymous with bowling in Burlington.

Roxlau, affectionately known as “Rocky,” was involved in bowling in one form or another for most of his life.

Roxlau, the owner of the former Bowl Inn Madison and Roosevelt Lanes bowling houses, spent over 50 years in the sport in one capacity or another, helping the sport not only grow in Burlington and beyond, but thrive during its heyday.

Roxlau, 85, who retired 20 years ago due in part declining health, was elected into the Iowa State USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame as an ambassador.

While the actual induction ceremony has been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it doesn’t take away from the prestigious honor that was long overdue for Roxlau.

“It is really a neat honor. I am truly honored by it,” Roxlau said. “I was very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time with the right people around me. I am very honored by this.”

Roxlau was born and raised in Burlington and was introduced to bowling at an early age. Little did he know that bowling would become his life’s calling.

Roxlau started as a pinboy at Olivia’s Bowling Alley in downtown Burlington in the summer of 1947 at the age of 12.

“As pinboys, we bowled for free and set our own pins,” Roxlau said. “There were no instructions. We just watched the adult bowlers and tried to imitate them.”

Roxlau started working at Bowl Inn Lanes on Madison Avenue in September of 1949, averaging 150 per game. Two years later, at age 16, Roxlau joined the Classic League.

Roxlau was hooked for life.

In January of 1952, Roxlau was moved to the service desk at Bowl Inn Lanes on Madison by owner Mac McDonald.

Roxlau eventually would run the bowling centers as the McDonalds started vacationing in Florida. He and his wife, Phyllis, eventually would become owners of both Bowl Inn Madison and Roosevelt Lanes.

Burlington was about to enter its golden years of bowling, when the sport took off like wildfire and became the thing to do.

“I worked hard in the industry to try to make it better,” Roxlau said.

Through the years Roxlau not only bowled, but he helped teach and grow the sport.

Roxlau served on numerous Board of Directors at the state and local levels. He helped start and run the unofficial high school boys and girls state bowling tournaments. He also taught bowling one year in the Burlington Community School District, helping develop school bowling teams which would draw as many as 700 kids during the week at the bowling centers.

All the while, Roxlau was a competitive bowler until knee and back injuries and neuropathy force him to give up the sport.

Roxlau was very active in the community through it all, serving on numerous boards and working with youth.

Roxlau was instrumental in bringing the PBA Regional Tour to Burlington back in the 1990s, a popular event which brought in some of the best bowlers from across the Midwest.

“We had some really good bowlers here. Dick Weber was here one year for it,” Roxlau said. “My business was financially secure and that allowed me to do some things for the community.”

While Roxlau got out of the sport in 2000 because of continuing health issues, he nevertheless is still synonymous with bowling in Burlington.

Roxlau’s legacy in the sport, not only in Burlington but the state, is secure. He forever will be remembered with his induction into the Hall of Fame for a lifetime of achievements in the sport, which all started as a pinboy 73 years ago.

“It’s been a long life, but life has been good to me,” Roxlau said. “I miss being around bowling. I really do. I miss those people I met through bowling and all the good times I had. It’s been a very good life.”