On one of the first few nice days of the spring, the Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District helped spread a little cheer with a parade of teachers.

Held in both Grimes and Dallas Center, elementary teachers and staff drove down mapped-out parade routes throughout their respective communities. Meeting them was a multitude of families and students who waved hands and held colorful signs. In a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced isolation teachers from the DC-G community got together to spread their message of togetherness while still being apart.

“It is an unfortunate time right now and with this parade, we’re trying to show the students that we are together in this even though we may not actually physically be with each other,” said Jill Bejarno, kindergarten teacher at Dallas Center Elementary School. “We want them to know we’re thinking about them and care about them.”

It’s a hard time for the students but it’s just as hard for the teachers and the parade helped to alleviate things on both sides.

“We talked about how we miss the kids and we thought this would be a fun way for us to see the kids and the kids to see us all the while following the rules of social distancing,” said Bejarno.

There are a lot of aspects that have been diminished with the pause in the school calendar and while education is important, there’s another concern that is at the forefront and something that the parade could help in some way.

“It is hard for both teachers and students to be away from each other because this is part of our daily lives,” said Dallas Center Elementary Principal Debra Cale. “While education is important, that’s the secondary thing while the social-emotional aspect is our primary focus. We are very cognizant of that and we’re doing all we can to address that because it’s hard and they are not connecting to their everyday, normal routine.”

That normal routine has certainly been the biggest aspect that has been changed during this time and it’s something that Cale hopes events like the teacher parade can help with.

“It’s tough for the students because their parents are home and have to work as well,” said Cale. “By doing things like this we hope we can bring some resemblance of normalcy.”

Roughly 20-30 cars, escorted by fire department vehicles, started at the elementary school and took off west on Vine Street before continuing on Eighth Street. They then traveled north on Fair View Drive before taking a loop on Sycamore Street. The parade route then continued on further north on Fair View Drive before heading East on Highway 44, took 10th Street South, followed by heading East on Maple Street. Following a quick southern trip on Kellogg Avenue, the parade route took to 13th Street back to the elementary school.

“We tried to go by the homes we knew had the students,” began Bejarno. “We wanted to make sure to go where anybody could get to comfortably and hit up as many residential areas as possible.”

Bejarno added that while it was good to see those students who lived in town, there were still a number of students who lived out in the country.

Ultimately it’s an unprecedented time where the Dallas Center and Grimes Elementary staffs want to spread one big message to their students.

“This is something no one has experienced before and but this is a great community between these two cities and we know we’re in it together,” said Cale. “It’s a unified front spearheaded by Mr. Grimes and all the school board members. We want the students and their families to know that they are not alone and as a community, we will get through this together.”