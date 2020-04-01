Back at it again were the members of the Dallas County EMS and several area fire department members helping to spread the word on COVID-19 in Adel Wednesday, April 1. Mike Thomason of the EMS along with members of the Adel, Dexter, and De Soto Fire Departments, and even the local Boy Scouts group were on hand for one common goal and one common message.

“The main focal point for this operation is to de-escalate the anxiety that people have,” said Dallas County EMS Director Mike Thomason. “Realize that it is contagious but not as contagious as people think. It can’t get absorbed simply through your hands. It has to go into a mucous membrane so you’d have to move it from your hands to your face.”

Of course, every story has two sides and another part of the de-escalating battle was to properly warn people of the virus and how it can differ from the normal flu strand as De Soto Fire and Rescue member Amelia Durden mentioned.

“I’m all for getting the correct information out there especially in this time where it’s a mass overload of information,” said Durden. “This isn’t the normal flu and there is slightly different information regarding this virus.”

Alongside the various fire crews that were present was the local Boy Scouts group led by Chris Landphair. He mentioned while the organization has been limited to online usage since the outbreak, various members of his group have still been outside while practicing social distancing. It was part of the big overall message about outside activity.

“It’s very important to get outside even during these times,” began Landphair. “Especially for the kids, being cooped up inside all day isn’t the greatest thing for them. By just following the simple rules of social distancing kids can still be active and get out and play.”

Landphair also mentioned the online presence that the Boy Scouts have gone to which includes an online camp coming up this weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic, while not largely impacting the work of a fire and rescue department, has still forced some slight changes to the way a fire department may operate.

“While there hasn’t been a significant change in our protocol we’ve implemented the protocol that initial response wears N95 masks,” said Matthew Ireland, member of the Adel Fire Department. “It’s also just following the normal precautions of washing our hands.”

Eli Canfield of the Dexter Fire and Rescue Department added that some of the precautions put in place revolve around the number of individuals who go out on any curtain call.

“Typically we’d send two people into a medical call but right now we’re only sending in one and that’s county-wide to help eliminate any potential spread,” said Canfield. “Precautions are big and that includes keeping our equipment clean.”

Overall it was a focus on the continuing effort to keep people properly informed about COVID-19 and what are the proper steps to take to reduce the spread of the virus.