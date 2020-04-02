In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Doane University has made the difficult decision to postpone its planned Commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 9. It is our hope and intention to host this important event another time when it is safe to do so, following recommendations from the CDC and local public health officials.

Graduating students can expect to receive their diplomas in the mail by the end of May, at the mailing address they provided on their graduation application. Students can review and update this in WebAdvisor.

Commencement is a time of celebration for students, families, and our Doane community and we look forward to planning an event to honor our graduates. Doane University thanks our students, families, and friends for their understanding and patience as we navigate this difficult time.