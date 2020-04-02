Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of schools until April 30 during a press conference on Thursday, April 2.

Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation also waived time requirements as long as school districts put in place a continuous learning plan.

The Perry Community School District said school will be canceled through April 30. April spring activities are postponed. The return date for school is set for May 1.

The ADM Community School District also put out an emailed statement to families, saying that ADM Schools will follow the governor's recommendation to be closed through April 30.

"I recognize the significant impact that a school closure of this extent has on students, parents, staff and our ADM community," Superintendent Greg Defoe said in the statement.

On Monday, March 23, ADM started providing "voluntary educational opportunities" through the ADM Learning Resources Website. The district had sent out an earlier communication saying it would provide students and parents with more information related to new learning opportunities on Monday, April 6.

"In light of the extended closure announced today, ADM will continue to explore and evaluate guidance related to implementing 'required educational services,'" Dufoe said.

While he added that there are a number of "challenges to pursue 'required' services," the district will continue to evaluate what that looks like based on guidance from the Iowa Department of Education.

Dufoe encourages community members to visit the ADM COVID-19 FAQ page for more information.

"We will continue with direct communication to parents and staff as questions are answered and decisions are made," Dufoe said. "Thank you for your grace, patience, and strength during this difficult time."

The Waukee Community School District said staff and families will receive more information from the district this evening.

The governor's proclamation also extends closures and limits placed on bars and restaurants, previously identified retail stores, prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people and continues to ban nonessential and elective surgeries until April 30.

Keep watching for more on how area districts will be handling the extended school closure at www.theperrychief.com and www.adelnews.com.