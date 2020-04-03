Good Samaritan Food Pantry (GSFP) in Adel is expanding its service area as of April 6 to help families who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Rev. Julie Higgs, board chair of GSFP, said anyone with a Redfield, Dexter and Linden address can now use the food pantry in Adel. The pantry already serves residents with Minburn, DeSoto, Van Meter and Adel addresses.

“All you need to bring to the pantry to register is a current ID and a piece of mail that has your name at your current address,” said Rev. Higgs. “You also will need to know the birth dates of all persons in your household, but you do not need proof of those, just a list.”

Celia McCollum, Pantry Manager said everyone who visits the pantry receives seven days of food once a month and can also visit the pantry weekly for perishable foods like vegetables, fruits, baked goods and bread. The pantry takes into account the number of people in each household and gives the appropriate amount of food she said.

Currently Good Samaritan’s hours are Mondays 12-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. and Tuesdays 12-2 p.m. The pantry is located at 215 N. 11th St. (former ADM Middle School) in Adel. The pantry is using appropriate safety measures during the COVID-19 crisis.

“When you visit the pantry, you will be asked to stay in your car, given a number and wait until a volunteer shows your number. They will come to your car to get needed information,” McCollum said. “The volunteer will return to the pantry and get your pre-bagged food and perishables based on the number in your household and deliver it to your car. If you are new to the pantry, we will also help you register.”

Monetary donations are appreciated during this expanded service time Rev. Higgs added. You can make online contributions at the GSFP website: www.adelfoodpantry.com.

“This is the pantry’s 38th year of service to Dallas County,” Rev. Higgs said. “It was founded during the 1980s farm crisis to help rural families and it is doing so again through this crisis.”