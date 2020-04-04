When Ashley Kuonen and her family first helped build the De Soto Little Library, it was in memory of her second daughter, Alyssa, who passed away in 2012.

The Kuonen family had previously donated something in Alyssa’s memory to another heart family each year. However, they knew that eventually they wanted to donate something that would benefit many families, and not just one.

“In 2015, I showed my husband a picture of a little library and asked him to build it for me,” Kuonen said. “We love reading in our home and I think that it is so important for children to be able to have books in their homes.”

The Kuonen family first installed the little library across from the De Soto School on what would have been Alyssa’s third birthday. The following year, they installed a second little library at the Adel Elementary School, and the family has helped maintain both libraries ever since.

“Building a little free library seemed like the perfect way to honor our daughter’s memory while also doing something good for our community,” Kuonen said.

Today, the Kuonen family has continued to help serve the local community after learning about the impact of social distancing and the spread of COVID-19. The family recently boxed up all the books included in the De Soto Little Library and made room for other items, such as non-perishable foods, that could help families during this unprecedented time. They, then, organized the little library to not only make room for the food but also some books, activity books, crayons and more.

“When I heard about school being canceled until the middle of April, one of my first thoughts was how many kids there may be in our community that don’t have access to enough food with school unexpectedly being out for an extended amount of time. I also worried about those individuals that are in the higher risk category and the fear they may have going into a crowded store and putting themselves more at risk,” Kuonen said.

Kuonen’s hope is that, although converting the little library to include food items seems like a small gesture, it may still help someone in need or ease some worries during this uncertain time. She also hopes that it will help limit exposure for those who need it most, stating that the little library has helped contribute to others more than she could have ever imagined.

“One thing I notice is that when there is a need, members of the community generally want to help out. Sometimes we don’t always know how we can best do that. By offering the little library as a place to meet a need, it gave other community members a chance to help out as well,” Kuonen said.

Donations to the little library have ranged from Easy Mac and Cheese to cheddar and peanut butter crackers. In addition, one community member placed a tote full of canned goods and meals at the foot of the library. This tote also has space for additional food if the little library becomes too full.

Interested community members are encouraged to donate any non-perishable items and books at both the De Soto and Adel Elementary School locations. Those interested in learning more about what to donate or what the little library has to offer can visit the Facebook posts on the De Soto Rant and Rave and Adel Positivity pages.

“It takes a community rallying together to continue to keep the little library stocked with food during this time. And the ADM community did not disappoint,” Kuonen said. “Both our little libraries across from the De Soto school and the one at the Adel Elementary have been filled with food and other goodies to help ease some worries and remind others that we are here for each other.”