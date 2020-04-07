HIRTA is now FARE FREE through April 30. While many services and businesses are closed as a result of COVID-19, HIRTA is doing our best to continue serving those who need to get to critical appointments, work and essential services.

In order to add another layer of safety to riders, drivers and office staff, from April 8 through April 30, 2020, HIRTA is offering a fare free service. The intention is not to increase ridership; it is strictly for safety purposes.

We continue to request people only use HIRTA for essential and critical needs. We are all in this together and we need everyone to do their part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

We ask that all riders be mindful of our drivers and other passengers and if possible:Sit further away, keeping a safe distance from othersKeep your mouth and nose covered while riding the busDo not touch drivers or other passengersIf using a mobility device, turn your head away from the driver and don’t talk to them while they are securing your device

HIRTA is committed to running our operations as normal to ensure residents can depend on us as a reliable transportation option in these unreliable times.

“The key is, as we continue monitoring the situation, we are doing everything we can to maintain our service for all people in the community, and ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers,” HIRTA’s Executive Director Julia Castillo said. “CDC guidelines encourage everyone to stay home, only leaving for essential services and HIRTA will continue to help our communities access the services they need.”