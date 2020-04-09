DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 125 additional positive cases for a total of 1,270 positive cases. There have been an additional 882 negative tests for a total of 13,703 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 2 deaths were also reported.

Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 125 individuals include:

Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years) Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Boone County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years) Buchanan County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Cedar County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years) Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Chickasaw County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years) Clinton County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Dallas County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years) Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Jasper County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Johnson County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 12 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years) Jones County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years) Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 7 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+) Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Scott County, 1 child (0-17 years), 6 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) Story County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+) Washington County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Winneshiek County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.