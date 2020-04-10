Notre Dame High School senior will play golf at Central College next year, but still hopes for a senior season with Nikes.

Matt Briggs was hoping to have a big senior season on the links for the Notre Dame-West Burlington high school boys golf team this spring.

After coming up two shots short in a runner-up finish at last year’s rain-shortened Class 3A state tournament, the Notre Dame High School senior had his sights set on taking the final step and winning a state championship this spring.

Those plans have been put on the backburner, at least temporarily, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have put spring sports on hold at least through April 30.

While Briggs is not hopeful the 2020 season will even get under way, he is nonetheless trying to stay prepared for any outcome.

“With the government pushing the date back to April 30, and the seniors getting out a week before the other classes, we are talking mid-May. I think spring sports are probably not going to go on,” said Briggs, The Hawk Eye’s Senior Spotlight of the Week. “I’ve gone out and played a few times at Spirit Hollow. I played with Jake Moffett of Mount Pleasant a couple weeks ago. It was nice to play with someone who is as passionate about golf as I am.”

Briggs, who was one of the most accomplished golfers on the junior circuit during his days, couldn’t get over the hump when it came to qualifying for the state tournament. Briggs came up short at districts his freshman and sophomore years before finally breaking through last year.

Briggs was in position to contend for the championship last year, carding a 1-under-par 71 in the opening round, putting him just two shots behind Brandon Larsen of West Delaware with 18 holes to play.

But the final round was canceled because of inclement weather, leaving Briggs wondering what might have been.

“I wish I could go back to state and finish that and win state, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen,” Briggs said. “I wish I could have gone to state as a freshman and sophomore. I’m not sure what happened. Maybe I wasn’t focused. I don’t know. But I went last year. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I was able to go and finish second. I am thankful I had that opportunity to finish strong.”

Briggs is finishing up his class work online and trying to work on his game when he can.

“I have been going to Spirit Hollow and hitting on the range and the putting green,” Briggs said. “It’s very interesting. You don’t see the ball go in the hole anymore. It’s kind of funny, really.”

Briggs will attend Central College in Pella this fall and play on the men’s golf team. He is looking forward to the next chapter in life, while still keeping a glimmer of hope for some sort of senior season with the Nikes, a hope that fades a little bit more with every passing day.

“I am looking forward to playing for Coach Mel Blasi. He is a great guy. He is really, really likable. I’m excited to play for him next year,” Briggs said. “I feel bad for guys like Jared Hoelzen. He is a senior in college and his whole season got canceled, so he doesn’t get to play one last season. I still get four more years to play in college. I feel really bad for those college guys, especially the seniors.”

