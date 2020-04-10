The Waukee Public Library is the recipient of two exciting grants which will help further the library’s reach and community engagement.

The library was awarded a Dallas County Foundation grant for $3,000 to use on meeting room furniture and technology enhancements. In 2019, library meeting rooms were used more than 1,800 times by local nonprofit and community groups. In the Waukee Meeting Room, the library will now be able to replace the table and chairs, increasing capacity from 8 to 12 for meetings and also offer technology such as a wireless projector and video conferencing capabilities. The Waukee Library Friends Foundation matched the Dallas County Foundation grant to help the library improve one of its many great community resources. The library looks forward to finishing the project later this year.

The library was also awarded the STEM Scale-Up Program Award by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. This grant will allow the library to do additional Pint Size Science programs. The library looks to provide these science learning programs later this year.

Thanks to the Dallas County Foundation and the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council!