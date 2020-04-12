Easter and COVID-19: Parishioners find alternative means to connect for Easter service.

Easter is a sacred holiday in Christian tradition, however this year Christians won't be able to celebrate Easter with the people they worship with every Sunday.

And while, the churches may technically have their doors shuttered, that doesn’t mean they can’t get creative to meet their congregants spiritual needs.

“Congregation literally means gather together,” said Bethany Lutheran Pastor Paul Hermonsen.

Bethany Lutheran Church is one of a handful of churches in the Burlington area which have continued to have church service, but in the parking lot. Many others are having church services online.

Last week was the first week the church had service. The two weeks prior, service had been canceled. But what Hermonsen realized is members of his church really missed being in church. He explained while the the message is the biggest part of the service, being around other people is important too.

“We are a social society,” said Dan Wischmeier, a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

Last week, Palm Sunday, Hermonsen held a drive-through service. During the service each car was given a blessing. Hermonsen said he could tell what a difference this little decision made on the congregation.

Wischmeier said he enjoyed being able to catch up with is fellow church goers, even if it was from a safe distance.

This past week, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued guidance to churches about how they should conduct service in complying with her orders. These guidelines included that everyone coming to a church parking lot service must stay in the same car and only people from the same family maybe in a single-car.

This means as long as these guidelines are met, churches are free to have service in the parking lot.

Hermonsen said his church is working to figure out how to fulfill this guidance, but had no doubt that they would.

Has been a pastor for 42 years. He said he's never encountered a situation quite like his congregation is facing now.

The decision of what to do wasn't Hermonsen’s to make. Instead, that decision was made by the church council a group of individuals who, with the guidance of the pastor, make decisions for the church. He said the group was split but ultimately opted to try the parking lot services.

Wischmeier, who is the church treasurer and a member of the church council, said it was his idea to find a way the church could meet while also keeping everyone safe.

“People need a place to go,” Wischmeier said.

Wischmeier recalled after 9/11 when churches were full. He said after Pearl Harbor and during the plague churches also were full. He said people need church. Especially on Easter, the most important holiday in the Christian faith.

Wischmeier, who is retired, said he misses being able to see people at church as he is at home all day with his dog while his wife works. Wischmeier said the church will follow the Governor's recommendations and each car will be parked 6-feet from the next car. He hopes that being able to see each other will raise the spirits of congregants.

While Bethany Lutheran Church has decided to have a parking lot service, the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Burlington has moved their services online. Father Marty Goetz said while not meeting in person for Easter service is out of the ordinary, the sentiment expressed by not attending Easter service in person is just a part of Christianity.

“Easter is about selfless love. The selfish love that Christ had for us when he died on the cross. We are asking our parishioners to practice selfless love,” Goetz explained.

Goetz said it is frustrating not having parishioners in the church. So frustrating in fact that Goetz had parishioners send in family photos which have since been taped to pews as a reminder parishioners are out there watching the service.

Another important Easter tradition is communion.

“We have communion every single Sunday but we didn't last Sunday. Not a single person complained,” said Hermonsen.

He said in this time of concern about COVID-19, churchgoers understand what's important is saving people's lives. But, saving lives and worshiping God aren't mutually exclusive. If not having communion for a short time saves lives, it is what the church has to do.

Across town Shane McCampbell, who is pastor of New Fellowship Christian Church and Shinar Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Pleasant Grove, isn't having anything close to typical church service.

For the past few weeks, McCampbell has been preaching his message from his church, live streamed on Facebook. Today's message is not the typical Easter message of how Jesus rose from the grave. Instead, McCampbell said he will share thoughts about praying.

McCampbell’s message specifically comes from the Lord's Prayer. This prayer talks about Christians thanking God for their blessings instead of asking for their wants or needs.

But, McCampbell said he's not focusing on the whole prayer. Instead just the first two words ‘Our Father.’

“How amazing is that? He’s our father,” McCampbell said.

McCampbell said in difficult times such as these, it's important for Christians to remember in their faith God is their father and He is always with them, even when times seem hopeless.

McCampbell, who also is the son of a pastor, said his work has changed a lot due to COVID-19.

Being a pastor is hands-on, according to McCampbell. It's being with people, hugs, handshakes and visiting sick church members in the hospital. But so much of this has stopped because of concerns of COVID-19.

However, what hasn't changed is pastors still serving.

When The Hawk Eye spoke with McCampbell he was on the way out the door, he was off to see if he could find milk for a congregant in need.

“It doesn’t stop,” he said.