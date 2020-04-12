DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 77 additional positive cases for a total of 1,587 positive cases. There have been an additional 383 negative tests for a total of 16,005 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Today’s results do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as IDPH is currently transitioning to new reporting time frames.

According to IDPH, an additional 7 deaths were also reported.

Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+) Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 77 individuals include:

Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+) Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years) Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years) Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+) Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years) Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years) Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+) Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

According to IDPH, 674 Iowans have recovered. A full status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is continuing to provide additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19. A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.