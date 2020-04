While we may not be able to connect in person, you can join your neighbors, friends and community for a Facebook Live concert hosted by Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce!

Tune into the Adel Partners Chamber Facebook page for a Facebook Live concert ftom 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 and listen to Brick’n Bob LIVE! Break the quarantine blues by listening to some great music from the comfort of your own home. Thank you for your continued support of our local businesses during this time.