Burlington has been named a Tree City USA community by the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the DNR announced last week.

National Arbor Day is April 24. It is a celebration of the importance of trees and their contribution to the environment.

The city of Burlington achieved the designation by meeting four program requirements, the foundation said.

Requirements are a tree board or city forester, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and a tree planting and maintenance plan.

The Urban Forestry Award luncheon, originally scheduled for April 2, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.