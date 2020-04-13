As COVID-19 continues to impact daily lives, Hy-Vee is asking essential workers across its eight-state region to submit photos of themselves doing their jobs so Hy-Vee can recognize the work they are doing every day to serve their communities.

The photos will be featured on Hy-Vee’s social media platforms in a video montage as part of the company’s #HelpfulSmileStrong social media campaign and as an extension of Hy-Vee’s recent heroes ad running on TV.

From doctors, to retail workers, to childcare providers, delivery drivers and more, Hy-Vee is encouraging individuals to submit photos of themselves at work during this time. Individuals may only submit photos of themselves, and submitted photos must not contain any other individuals in them. Essential workers interested in participating are asked to send their photo(s), along with their first and last name, hometown and occupation to Hy-Vee’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HyVee via Facebook Messenger. Photos will be accepted until April 20.