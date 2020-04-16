ADEL – Following the lead of our chamber of commerce in the best of times can be a challenge. Acting on the call to connect—connect business to business and connect business to people—promoted by the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce in this time of social distancing is especially hard. One Adel business is finding a way to connect.

Kading Properties is putting out-of-the-box thinking into action to help those struggling with the pandemic. Beginning Thursday, April 16, Kading will pay for 50 meals for Kading’s Twin Eagles East residents. Kading is coordinating with Patrick’s Restaurant so that many of Kading’s residents may have a free meal. In announcing the effort to residents, Kading said it is a show of support for Adel.

“Adel is a united community. This is one of the very reasons we chose Adel. We are proud to partner with people and businesses that work together,” said Kading CEO Karie Ramsey.

“Working with Kading to feed people means more than restaurant income. This program gives us a real spirit boost. These are difficult times for all of us,” said Lisa Mickael, Patrick’s Restaurant owner. “Kading is setting a great example of pitching in together. We are grateful they chose to work with us.”

In 2018 Kading opened 118 front doors in Adel. The property is located on Old Portland Road.

By partnering with local restaurants in the 18 central Iowa communities it serves, the property management company will invest nearly $10,000 over the next several weeks in this project.

“This is a timely shot in the arm for our business community,” said Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce president Deb Bengtson. “Seeing Kading and Patrick’s connecting is uplifting. This is another great example of Adel business leaders connecting to help their customers and the community.”

Kading and Patrick’s join other local businesses supporting other businesses in Adel.