3-1-20
Single vehicle accident reported at Kum & Go. A semi had struck the light pole and boulder in the north parking lot.
3-1-20
A female was cited for dog at large.
3-2-20
A resident reported criminal mischief to his vehicle.
3-4-20
Countryside Inn reported a theft of services.
3-8-20
An attempted burglary and criminal mischief to units was reported at DeSoto Self Storage.
3-9-20
Ketelsen reported a theft of a camper.
3-15-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
3-16-20
Dream Dirt reported a burglary and criminal mischief.
3-22-20
Male cited and released for driving while barred and several other traffic infractions.
3-30-20
Male cited for minor in possession of alcohol.