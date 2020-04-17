DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 191 additional positive cases for a total of 2,332 positive cases. That includes 44 cases in Dallas County overall, with 497 tested in the county and 35 recovered.

State-wide, there have been additional 926 negative tests for a total of 19,460 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 4 deaths were also reported, 183 are currently hospitalized and 1,007 Iowans have recovered.

The additional 4 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Scott County, 1 older adult (61-80) years) Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80) years)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.