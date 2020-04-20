DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 257 additional positive cases for a total of 3,159 positive cases. Seven new cases were reported in Dallas County. Overall, 35 have recovered and 538 have been tested in Dallas County.

There have been an additional 1,013 negative tests for a total of 22,661 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. Of these new cases, 27 can be attributed to Tyson employees and 19 to National Beef employees.

According to IDPH, an additional 4 deaths were also reported, 214 are currently hospitalized, and 1,235 Iowans have recovered.

According to IDPH the additional 4 deaths were reported in the following counties.

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

46 of today’s 257 new positive cases are part of surveillance testing for meat processing facilities. Of those new positives: 27 were Tyson employees and 19 were National Beef employees.

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.