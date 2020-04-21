According to the Des Moines County Public Health, the County May soon have three recoveries of COVID-19.

Public Health Administrator Christa Poggemiller said one person has officially recovered and two others may be marked as recovered.

"It has to be seven day since the onset and seventy two hours without symptoms," Poggemiller explained to the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors during the Tuesday meeting.

A total of 14 individuals in Des Moines County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with the majority of cases beginning in the month of April. Poggemiller said she expects that the two recoveries will happen soon.

Road Construction.

After years of work, there's finally a bid date for work to be done on the Des Moines County 99 Bridge over Flint Creek.

According to county engineer Brian Carter, the project, which is estimated to cost more than $2 million, will go out to bid on May 7. Two other projects will go out to bid next week.

Anyone wanting to watch the bid meetings can see them online on the County’s YouTube Page.

In the meantime, work on other county projects continues. Some new pavement has been laid on North Gear Avenue and the decks have been removed from the bridges on Mediapolis road which soon will be replaced.

Work also has started on the project to turn Iowa City Road into a paved road. This work is being done in anticipation of the closure of a portion of Highway 61 that would necessitate a traffic detour onto the road.

Jail Update

The Des Moines County Jail may be under capacity, but it does not mean everyone is at the county jail.

According to Jail Administrator Doug Ervine, the jail count was 54 inmates, substantially below the Jail's capacity of 68 inmates. However, he said five inmates are still being housed out-of-county.

He said there are a variety of reasons why inmates might have to be housed in a different county. One reason inmates would be held out of county despite having space would be if the jail had multiple co-defendants, but Ervine did not specify why these five inmates in particular were being held out of county.

Ervine said one thing that continues to stay consistent, which has been of help, is the Iowa Medical and Classification center in Coralville (Oakdale) continues to take in inmates who have been convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison terms.