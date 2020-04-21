Tomorrow (Wednesday, April 22), members of the Class of 2020 in the Nebraska City area are scheduled to receive yard signs celebrating their graduation, courtesy of the Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund.The NCCFF hope the yard signs will help the graduates celebrate this huge accomplishment.

Signs will be distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shelter in Steinhart Park.

Graduates were instructed to enter the park at the North entrance by the Aquatic Center and drive to the South Shelter where they would be handed a yard sign and a congratulatory letter from the NCCFF.

The students would then exit the park via the South exit by the golf course.

While practicing appropriate social distancing, NCCFF supporters plan to stand along the park drive, waving and shouting encouragement to the graduates.