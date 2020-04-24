DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 521 additional positive cases for a total of 4,445 positive cases. There have been an additional 2,190 negative tests for a total of 27,528 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

In Dallas County, there are 99 positive cases, with 38 recovered and 648 tested overall.

According to IDPH, an additional 11 deaths were also reported, 278 are currently hospitalized, and 1,604 Iowans have recovered.

According to IDPH the additional 11 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bremer County, 1 elderly adults (81+) Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years) Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+) Polk County, 2 elderly adults (81+) Scott County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

Today, Gov. Reynolds also signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation permits health care providers to begin the process of resuming some elective surgeries and procedures through a phased approach, permits farmers markets to begin limited operations with appropriate public health precautions, and provides other relief to Iowans affected by this disaster.

Read the full proclamation online here.