FORT MADISON — A slice of Fort Madison history recently was rediscovered when work on a town sewer project unearthed buried elements of the early 19th Century military fortification that gave the town its name.

Contractors removing soil on Avenue H, in front of the now defunct Sheaffer Pen Co., unearthed artifacts and construction materials from what may have been the first European settlement site in Iowa.

Because the site has been recognized as historically significant and federal funding is involved in the sewer project, further construction excavation for the sewer was temporarily delayed so an archaeological evaluation could be conducted.

Bear Creek Archeology of Cresco was contracted to conduct the dig and an 11 man crew began operations on March 23. The on-site field work was completed Friday, and Bear Creek will prepare its evaluation report on this historically significant corner of Iowa.

Lowell Blikre, assistant director of Bear Creek Archaeology and principal investigator for the project, said the dig has revealed a wealth of activity that has taken place at the site — beginning with the construction of the fort in 1808 and following through until the mid-20th Century.

“When we got into the project, we found a rather confused situation,” he explained. “Although we found what we believe are materials from the original fort, we also found a wealth of material from subsequent activity. This has been a very busy place.”

The target of the archaeological dig was material that would shed further light on the military trading post. It was intended to trade with the local Sac and Fox Native American tribes but the fort fell prey to the War of 1812.

That conflict between England and the United States destroyed the commercial value of the Fort and placed it under pressure from a confederation of local tribes.

The fort was effectively under siege beginning in 1812 when the Winnebago’s entered the fray. The military garrison grew increasingly desperate during this period when resupply of the post was cut off and the troops forced to subsist on “rancid pork and potatoes”.

Repeated Indian attacks eroded the garrison’s strength and in November 1813, the Army’s occupation ended with the burning of the fort and a late night withdrawal downriver to St. Louis.

“What we have found confirms much of the story,” Blikre continued. “It is obvious that the Army built this fort in the wrong spot. There were bluffs above the fort that the Indians commanded, and a deep gully alongside the west stockade wall allowed attackers to approach without being detected.

“But there were surprises in what we found. We discovered a large limestone foundation that was kind of unusual for a wood stockade fort. This might have been the cellar for the guard house and indicates the Army was building the fort to last. They had planned to be here for quite awhile.”

The initial excavation work for the archaeological dig was done using heavy equipment that stripped away a hard-packed clay fill up to three feet thick in order to reach the original soil level where the fort was constructed.

Once this had been accomplished, the archaeological crew turned to shovels and buckets to carefully remove the dark soil to expose the remnants of the fort. Pits up to nine feet deep were cut into the soil, and among the findings was a timber crib pinned together with iron rods.

“We initially thought this was part of the fort,” Blikre said. “But now we question that. It seems that the iron rods would have been an unusual element to use in 1808. Now I think the timbers and iron rods might be part of a turn table to the town’s street car line dating maybe to the early 1900s.”

Other mysteries soon were offered up in the series of deep holes the crew cut into exposed street bed. There were pegs and timbers from what Blikre contends could be the remains of a wood chute that ran from the bluff line to the river bank.

“During the 1850s, there are reports of this elaborate chute being used to move logs cut on the hills down to the riverside, where they would be purchased by passing steamboats to fire their boilers,” Blikre explained.

The confusion of commercial activities that took place at the dig site was expanded when the crew uncovered substantial concrete walls curving up from the riverfront and pointing toward the shuttered pen factory.

The preliminary opinion of the archaeologists is that the walls were part of a railroad spur used when the Sheaffer site was a large plow factory at the start of the 20th Century.

“It is a confused site and there has been a lot of digging activity here. But we will now take our findings and evaluate them and issue a report. The site is now being turned back over to the construction crews, and I would guess they are pretty happy to get back to work.”