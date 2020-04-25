They fall like dominoes.

Burlington's legendary Snake Alley Art Fair joins Steamboat Days, Earth Day, the Snake Alley Criterium, RAGBRAI and other annuals by bagging the always-anticipated event due to COVID-19.

The SAAF is always one of the best Sundays in town — the Art Fair has a no-rain record reaching far back in time — and traditionally marks the end of Steamboat Days.

No need to scrawl an epitaph upon that gravestone.

But here's hope.

Yes, Virginia — and everyone else — you can still participate in the true meaning of the Snake Alley Art Fair this year by supporting your local artist and any other artist who sought our community's backing in this year's SAAF.

This year, instead of strolling up and down Sixth Street listening to live music and chomping homemade goodies sold along the venue, you can sit at home listening to the radio while chowing down on something DoorDashed and buy art from the artists — online.

Tammy McCoy, executive director of the Art Center of Burlington, which puts on the SAAF each year, told The Hawk Eye the news is blue but not without hope.

"The sad news is that in an effort to anticipate what's going to happen anyway this summer, we've had to make this hard decision to cancel Snake Alley Art Fair," McCoy said Friday. "I feel that's the right thing to do for our community and our community's health."

McCoy said the Art Center is looking out for the artists who will not have the opportunity to sell their artwork on the Snake, and is planning a Virtual Art Fair online.

"We're giving this opportunity to any of the artists who were accepted into the art fair this year to submit all their works," McCoy said. "We will host the Virtual Art Fair through Facebook, a place where the community can view their art and purchase it. The artists can still be supported. It's an opportunity to keep them out there."

She said the artists will set their own prices and the Art Center will not take any fee from sales.

"This is solely to support the artists," McCoy said.

Hillaurie Fritz-Bonar, communications director for the Art Center, said she hopes to roll out the virtual SAAF in the next couple of weeks and plans to highlight one or two artists each day.

"I'm still waiting to hear back from all of the artists to see who wants in," Fritz-Bonar said.

She said those who want to be featured on the Snake Alley Art Fair Facebook event page will get their own individual post with an image of their work and a link to their website.

"While this is not ideal, we wanted to give this opportunity to artists," she said. "For many of them, selling their artwork is their livelihood."

She said it won't be the same for the public, not being able to meet the artists in person and hear them tell their stories, but it still gives the community the chance to purchase original works of fine art directly from the artists who create them.

"It's such a meaningful experience buying from artisans and designers, and in times like these, we need to support them," Fritz-Bonar said.

"We're all in this together, we're all trying to keep each other safe and do the right thing while at the same time trying to support one another and be there for each other when so much has been canceled and businesses are struggling and individuals are struggling," McCoy said. "Everyone has to do their part. We're just doing what we can from our little corner."

Some folks, upon hearing the word "art," think it means "oil painting by a dead European," but art is much more than that. Without artists, all TV advertising would be the same — words only. All clothing would be identical — drab. All automobiles would be identical — boring. And so on.

Art and artists are what keep our society vibrant, and now is a very good time — a critical time — to support your local artists who, like musicians across the land, presently have only one venue within which to make a living: the internet.

You can follow the the Virtual Art Fair developments on the Art Center's Snake Alley Art Fair event page on Facebook or visit the Art Center at artcenterofburlington.com.