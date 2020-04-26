DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 384 additional positive cases for a total of 5,476 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

There are 169 positive cases in Dallas County, with 46 recovered and 782 tested.

According to IDPH, an additional 6 deaths were also reported, 286 are currently hospitalized, and 1,900 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 87 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 6 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Clinton County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years) Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.