According to the Iowa Department of Public Health report on Sunday Des Moines County suffered the first death from COVID-19.

An older adult age 61-80 years was recorded for the county along with five other deaths in the state. Iowa's total number of deaths now stands at 118.

The IDPH reported Sunday 384 additional positive tests have been recorded in the state.

On March 25, Des Moines County recorded the first case of COVID-19 in the county. There have been 16 confirmed cases in the county with 233 people tested and five recovered individuals.

"While this is Des Moines County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," said Des Moines County Public Health Director Christa Poggemiller at the time of the first reported case.

The state total now stands at 5,476 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date, which the state said includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the five other deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult age 41-60 years.

• Clinton County, one elderly adult 81 plus year old

• Johnson County, one adult 18-40 years, one elderly adult

• Linn County, one elderly adult

Illinois COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced 2,126 new cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 43,903 cases, including 1,933 deaths, in 96 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.