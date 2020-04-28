For the continued safety of our riders and drivers, HIRTA will remain fare-free through May 31. Area residents are encouraged to only use HIRTA for essential and critical needs. Riders should continue to be mindful of HIRTA drivers and other passengers and follow these guidelines:Wear a face-covering over your nose and mouth while on the busSit further away, keeping a safe distance from the driver and other passengersDo not touch drivers or other passengersIf using a mobility device, turn your head away from the driver and don’t talk to them while they are securing your device

HIRTA is committed to running its operations as normal to ensure residents can depend on them as a reliable transportation option in these unreliable times.

“The intention is not to increase ridership, these measures are strictly for the safety of our riders and drivers,” HIRTA’s Executive Director, Julia Castillo said. “HIRTA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, follow CDC guidelines and make adjustments as needed. Right now, we need everyone to do their part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and keep themselves and others, who must use HIRTA’s services, as safe as possible.”