DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 508 additional positive cases for a total of 6,376 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,165 negative tests for a total of 33,447 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

The total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County rose to 198, up 19 from Monday, April 27. Overall, 862 people have been tested and 65 have recovered in the county.

A long-term care outbreak was also reported at Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas County. Twenty-two COVID-19 have been reported at the Granger facility. The long-term care outbreak joins another in Dallas County. Twelve COVID-19 cases were recently reported at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation Healthcare Center in Perry.

According to IDPH, an additional 9 deaths were also reported, 304 are currently hospitalized, and 2,164 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 79 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 9 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years) Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Story County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.