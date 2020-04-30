Iowans in many counties can once again dine in at restaurants and exercise at fitness centers starting Friday, according to new guidance from the state.

In an updated public health emergency declaration signed Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Iowa would begin the gradual process of allowing some businesses to reopen in many sections of the state on Friday.

The declaration allows restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks and many "nonessential" retail businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties to reopen. Employees must follow state guidelines for sanitation and social distancing included in the declaration.

The openings cannot occur in the 22 Iowa counties that have not seen a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Reynolds said Monday. Those counties are Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury.

In those counties, existing closures will continue through at least May 15.

In addition, the governor has lifted restrictions statewide for farmers' markets, nonessential surgeries and spiritual and religious gatherings at churches, synagogues and other places of worship.

The updated state guidance is one of the first signs of a relaxing of the closures Reynolds began in March to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"We must gradually shift from an aggressive mitigation strategy to focusing on containing and managing virus activity for the long-term in a way that allows us to safely and responsibly balance the health of our people and the health of our economy," Reynolds said Monday.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has extended the state’s public health emergency declaration until May 27.

Just because a business or church can open doesn't mean it will. Reynolds has also encouraged Iowans to stay home as much as possible, and the proclamation continued to encourage vulnerable Iowans, such as those over 65 or those with preexisting medical conditions, to remain home as much as possible.

Here's a rundown of what's allowed to be open and what's not, starting Friday.

OPEN STATEWIDE:

Religious gatherings

Reynolds' proclamation will no longer restrict spiritual and religious gatherings of 10 or more across the state. But churches, synagogues and other venues must use "reasonable measures" to ensure social distancing and increased hygiene are in place.

Wedding and funeral ceremonies are also not prohibited, although wedding receptions of more than 10 people are.

Reynolds said Monday she would encourage places of worship to continue offering options for online services, especially for their most vulnerable parishioners.

Farmers' markets

Reynolds announced farmers' markets could begin operating in a limited fashion starting this week.

The markets can only include vendors selling farm products or food. Entertainment such as musical acts and children's activities remains prohibited. Organizers must also eliminate seating areas and keep at least six feet of space between all people and booths.

In Burlington, the Jefferson Street Farmers' Market will host it’s first event in the parking lot of Harmony Bible Church 550 Division St. and then move to the Jefferson Street location for the May 14 market.

Nonessential surgeries

Reynolds banned nonessential surgical and dental procedures in a March 26 proclamation, partly to preserve personal protective equipment like masks and gloves. In her order Friday, Reynolds lifted the ban on nonessential surgeries but did not lift the ban on nonessential dental procedures.

Hospitals and medical facilities providing nonessential surgeries must have an adequate inventory of personal protective equipment without relying on government stockpiles, as well as have a plan to preserve the equipment. All patients must undergo COVID-19 testing prior to the procedure.

To provide nonessential surgeries, medical providers also must not cease treating COVID-19 patients and must reserve a minimum of 30% of their intensive care unit beds and medical or surgical beds for such patients.

Grocery stores, discount stores, pharmacies

While Reynolds' orders have closed many nonessential retail stores, they have included an exemption for discount stores, grocery stores and pharmacies that also sell food, medicine and household goods. Stores such as Walmart and Target have also remained open.

Craft and fabric stores

Craft and fabric stores Hobby Lobby and JoAnn Fabrics remain open.

Reynolds' spokesman Pat Garrett said that's because these stores sell the materials for people to make items such as face masks, which are helpful to local hospitals given a shortage in personal protective equipment needed to shield health care workers from virus particles.

Auto dealerships

Car dealerships are not included in the Iowa closure orders.

Brittany Bungert, director of communications with the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association, said in an email that dealers are following national guidelines, which classify car dealerships as essential, as well as the Iowa guidelines that allow them to remain in operation.

Restaurant takeout and delivery

Throughout the shutdown of restaurant and bar dining rooms across the state, many have continued offering takeout and delivery.

On March 31, Reynolds extended regulatory rules for bars and restaurants offering alcohol to go, authorizing Iowa eateries to keep selling alcoholic beverages for delivery or carry-out.

The proclamation also newly allows the sale of mixed drinks, so long as the drinks are sealed with a lid to comply with Iowa's law against open containers in motor vehicles.

Parks and golf courses

Iowa's state parks remain open, although bathroom facilities, shelters, public campgrounds, outdoor playgrounds, cabins and yurts are closed. They will remain closed through at least May 14, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced this week.

Reynolds ordered playgrounds and campgrounds closed as part of a declaration on April 6.

Gun shops

Reynolds on March 20 issued a proclamation that, among other measures, kept state permits to carry weapons from expiring during the emergency. The order also directed sheriff's offices to create procedures to allow applications for permits to acquire handguns and permits to carry firearms be dropped off without interaction with staff.

None of the retail closures so far has mandated the closure of places that sell firearms.

Livestock auctions

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department Agriculture and Land Stewardship earlier this month issued guidance for livestock auction markets that recommended auctions to be postponed if possible.

But auctions can go on virtually, or even in person under certain guidelines. Those guidelines include screenings those entering the market grounds and limiting the number of buyers present in the sales ring so they can stay the recommended 6 feet apart.

Livestock auctions that "only include food animals" could continue, according to an emergency declaration from the governor's office. They will be limited to no more than 25 people, although more can be present if they remain inside parked vehicles.

OPEN IN PARTS OF IOWA:

The following categories are only allowed to be open in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties starting Friday.

Each reopening is contingent upon limiting the number of people inside the building to 50% of its legal capacity, as well as ensuring social distancing between employees and customers and increased hygiene.

Restaurant dining areas

In select counties, restaurants may reopen dining areas to serve food and drinks provided, they allow at least 6 feet of distance between each group or person dining there. Restaurants must also limit groups to no more than six and cannot allow self-service of food or beverages, such as buffets and salad bars.

Bars must remain closed.

Fitness centers, health clubs and gyms

These facilities may reopen, provided all equipment in use must be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Group activities can include no more than 10 people, with each participant at least 6 feet apart at all times.

Malls, libraries and race tracks

Enclosed malls may reopen, although play areas and seating areas, including food courts, must remain closed. Restaurants in the food courts can provide carry-out.

A speedway or race track that is not conducting horse or dog races may reopen, provided it doesn’t permit any spectators to attend events in person.

Other retail

Many "nonessential" retail establishments — including bookstores; clothing and shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetic, perfume and beauty supply stores; furniture stores; florists; and home furnishing stores — can reopen in the select counties, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

In the remaining 22 counties, retail businesses can still offer business through curbside pickup.

CLOSED STATEWIDE:

Public schools

On April 17, Reynolds announced the closure of Iowa schools through the remainder of the academic year. She also waived a requirement that prevents districts from beginning classes prior to Aug. 23, which may allow districts to begin the 2020-21 academic year earlier.

Iowa school districts must submit a "return to learn" plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. These plans could include features such as summer school classes or enrichment activities to prepare students to return to classes in late summer.

Movie theaters, bars and casinos

On March 17, Reynolds ordered the closure of many businesses and recreational facilities, putting a pause on many public gatherings to slow the virus's spread.

Even in counties where dine-in restaurant service can resume, bars must remain closed, as must movie theaters and casinos.

Barbershops, salons, spas, massage therapists, tattoo shops

The governor's public health emergency declaration shutting down several facilities, including salons, barbershops, medical spas, massage therapists, tattoo shops, tanning facilities and swimming pools remains in effect.

The Hawk Eye contributed to this story.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com.