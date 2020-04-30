The inspiration for the new small business, The Morning Grind in Adel, came all the way from Italy. Makayla Putz and her husband, Andrew, went to Italy on their honeymoon in May of 2019. They were struck by the simplicity of the coffee.

“The espresso shots there tasted amazing with zero syrups or sauces added to them,” Putz said. “When we got home, the old dry cleaner building was up for grabs in an amazing location. We decided to take our chances to bring good coffee to the community of Adel.”

Putz has a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business from Iowa State University. For the past five years, she has been working in agricultural sales and administration. Her husband is a structural engineer at Kirkham Michael in Urbandale.

“Knowing that we wanted to live on the west side of Des Moines, we have always aspired to live in the community of Adel,” Putz said. “However, we found a piece of property in Dexter that we couldn’t pass up. Someday, we hope to move to an acreage in Adel.”

Putz and her husband held, what they are calling, a COVID-19 opening on Friday, May 1. Their drive-thru will be the only thing open at this time. The rest of the coffee shop and patio is COVID-19 pending.

The Morning Grind is located at 720 Prairie St., in Adel. They will be open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.

The Morning Grind will offer many different espresso drinks, all types of coffee, baked goods and a few breakfast sandwiches.

“Once things with COVID clear up, we will be working on providing a limited lunch menu for people as an option,” Putz said.

When arriving at the drive-thru, there is a menu to look at. The orders will be placed at the window. Payments will be processed while the barista is filling the orders. There is also a link on their website, http://themorninggrindcoffee.com, where orders may be placed online. A pickup time may be scheduled for curbside delivery.

“When we fully open, we will have inside and outside seating with WiFi,” Putz said.

Putz feels the location for the coffee shop fell into their laps.

“We wouldn’t have gone through with this if we weren’t approved for the drive-thru window, since we say that is the number one need here in Adel,” Putz said.

To get the building ready for business was a huge process.

“We knew the building had good bones, but we had to entirely strip it down and even get a new concrete floor,” Putz said. “The place didn’t even have any insulation in the walls. It’s beautiful now, and I hope that the community of Adel loves the looks of it now as much as we do.”

Along with her mother and father-in-law, Eric and Diana Anderson, they put a lot of love, sweat, and tears into the building, Putz said. The Anderson’s own the Adel Dental Group catty-corner to The Morning Grind.

“Adel has a big piece of our family’s heart,” Putz said. “We wholeheartedly couldn’t be more excited to become a part of the community and get to know even more people living here!”

COVID-19 has impacted the opening of the new business. Putz said it was difficult to get their building supplies, operating supplies and interior items.

“We have been doing our best to get what we want without having to make too many compromises, besides time,” Putz said.

Putz feels they have top-notch equipment that will provide consistent coffee. She also wants to provide a welcoming ambiance for everyone.

“Whether you are in a hurry to get somewhere, want to sit and work, hang out on the patio, catch up with an old friend, study for a big test, or discuss how the crops are coming along, we will have accommodations to suit your needs,” Putz said. “Make sure to stop by and say hi! If anyone has any questions for us, don’t be shy to ask!”