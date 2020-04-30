CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.). A face covering is less about protecting the wearer, and more about protecting those around you as even asymptomatic people can spread COVID-19.

More than 250 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dallas County. The virus is in our area – please help stop the spread. Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke is asking residents to “Mask up, Waukee!” each time they venture out for essential trips at places where distancing is a challenge.

Cloth face coverings can be made from fabrics you have around your home. This includes:Cloth masksScarvesBandanasRepurposed shirtOther fabric

This does NOT replace the other recommendations already in place. Our best defenses are:Still staying home except for essential activities.Maintaining six feet of physical distance when you are outside of the home.And washing your hands thoroughly!

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies, which should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by CDC guidance.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.

Masks should be routinely washed in a washing machine. Read more, and see a few tutorials from the CDC about how to fashion a mask with items found at home at www.cdc.gov/covid19.

Mayor Clarke and her family are wearing their masks!

Post photos to social media of YOU wearing a cloth mask and use #maskupwaukee so we can see everyone working together to stop the spread of COVID-19.